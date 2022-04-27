Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 791,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,404,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.53. 6,182,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

