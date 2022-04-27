Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,077. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

