Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 3.40% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $495,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,327,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $55.67.

