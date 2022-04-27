Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $42,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after acquiring an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 222,793 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

