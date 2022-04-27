Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $180.22. The stock had a trading volume of 954,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,440. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.30. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

