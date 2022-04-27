Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $197,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,442. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.55 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

