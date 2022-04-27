Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $878.64 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 674,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of UnitedHealth Group worth $878,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 273,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,114,000 after buying an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $519.84. 112,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.01 and its 200-day moving average is $478.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $489.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

