Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 19,500 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.47% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,915. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,278. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

