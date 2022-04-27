Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,902. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veritex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

