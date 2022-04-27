Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 607,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,040 shares of company stock worth $11,139,572. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Shares of SGEN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

