Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after buying an additional 1,032,860 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 336,559 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,477,000.

TBT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. 5,505,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,046. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

