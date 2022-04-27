Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,999. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

