Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

