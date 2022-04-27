Verizon Communications’ (VZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of VZ opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

