VersaBank (TSE:VB) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) were down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.45. Approximately 1,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.
The stock has a market cap of C$369.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.73.
About VersaBank (TSE:VB)
