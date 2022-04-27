Versor Investments LP Acquires 186,629 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,379. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.