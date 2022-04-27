Versor Investments LP Acquires 8,300 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 97,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,845. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,116,118. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

