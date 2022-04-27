Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. 37,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -668.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

