Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares during the quarter. American National Group makes up 2.6% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American National Group were worth $86,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at $28,109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Group by 1,556.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 79,999 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,688,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American National Group by 213.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American National Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.88. 1,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,089. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.12.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

