Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp makes up 3.2% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 4.18% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $106,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 38,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.31). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.