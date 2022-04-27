Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,645 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.59.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.70. 8,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.