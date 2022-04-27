Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First American Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,083. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

