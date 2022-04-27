Versor Investments LP Buys 3,569 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

EXR stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,328. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average is $201.49. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

