Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

DRE stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,382. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

