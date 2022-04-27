Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

