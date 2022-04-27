Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,340. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

