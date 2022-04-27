Versor Investments LP Invests $586,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. 26,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

