Versor Investments LP Invests $617,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.54. 5,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.96 and its 200 day moving average is $364.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.26 and a 1-year high of $505.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.