Versor Investments LP Invests $617,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
