Versor Investments LP Makes New $664,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. 7,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.