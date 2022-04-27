Versor Investments LP Makes New $76.38 Million Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375,000. Rogers accounts for 2.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 1.49% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

ROG stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $272.67. 2,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,709. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $172.84 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.68.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

