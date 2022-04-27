Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.