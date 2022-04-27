Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 201,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. 9,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

