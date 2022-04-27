Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 8,178 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. 7,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,803. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

