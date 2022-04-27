Versor Investments LP Sells 5,499 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.04. 18,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,535. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

