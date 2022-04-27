Versor Investments LP Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 867,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 340,652 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 163,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 283,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 639,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 220,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,570,354. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,237,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,562,658. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

