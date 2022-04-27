Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $267.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,743. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,623 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,974 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

