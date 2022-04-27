Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Vertiv updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.13 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.67-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of VRT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 328,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 796,053 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

