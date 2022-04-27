Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.67-$0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen cut Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. 6,302,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,596,381 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,553,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,757,000 after buying an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 796,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertiv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

