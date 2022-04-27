Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $12.65. Vertiv shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 83,221 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after buying an additional 3,518,329 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after buying an additional 3,062,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $65,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

