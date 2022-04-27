VerusCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $58,493.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $60.23 million and $58,493.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.04 or 0.07354833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,029,741 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.