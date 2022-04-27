ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.80

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 69611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 35.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

