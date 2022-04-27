Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as high as C$8.48. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4,316,496 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Village Farms International to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.22. The company has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$598,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,259,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,903,154.15.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.