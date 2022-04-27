Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 1,103.4% in April

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,118,000 shares, an increase of 1,103.4% from the March 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CBBYF remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)
