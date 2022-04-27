Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $284.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on V. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.71.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.95. The company has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.