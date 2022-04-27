Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

V traded down $8.85 on Tuesday, reaching $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,325. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.95.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on V. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

