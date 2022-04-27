Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.
V traded down $8.85 on Tuesday, reaching $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,325. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.95.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have commented on V. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
