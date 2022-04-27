Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vivos stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 181,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.24. Vivos has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)
