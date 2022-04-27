VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Down 99.1% in April

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,855,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 1,125,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

