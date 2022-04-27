VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Down 99.1% in April

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,855,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 1,125,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
