Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.28

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 572133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGVF shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Digital Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

