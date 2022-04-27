W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. 39,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.