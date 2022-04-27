W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. 39,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.