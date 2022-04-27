Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $841.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

